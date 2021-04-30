EARNESTINE McCALLISTER, 86, of Yawkey, WV, went home to be with the Lord at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Brooks McCallister, grandchildren, Julie McCallister and Travis Yenchochic.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Alum Creek Church of Christ.
Earnestine is survived by her sons, Steve (Joyce) McCallister, Quinton (Crystal) McCallister, Tim (Dinah) McCallister, and Barry Joe (Kathy) McCallister, daughters, Trudy (Wayne) Rassman and Lisa (Charles) Lee. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Jones, sister, Gale (Delno) Watts, 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Minister Charles McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Family & friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
