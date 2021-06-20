On the afternoon of Thursday, June 17th, our hearts were shattered while the heavens rejoiced. EARNIE O. "BOOTS" COLEMAN, 88 of Dawes now gets to play the piano and dance on the streets of gold with her Lord and Savior.
Earnie was born on April 10, 1933 in Coalburg, WV. Full of sass, sarcasm, humor, and truth, Mamaw Boots was always working for the Lord. No matter where she went, she was eager to talk about God's greatness and the miracles she's witnessed. Whether it was while smuggling bibles into China, ministering in Thailand, in a restaurant, or cooking in her kitchen, the smile on her face let you know his faithfulness and love were the "real deal." You would always leave her house with a full stomach and to-go bag because she always had a hot meal for friends, family, and even strangers. Her family was everything to her and she loved to fill up her backyard and creekbank with laughter and love! She adored and praised all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Boots worked as a waitress serving others for many years. She was an involved member of Open Door Apostolic Church in Charleston, WV.
Earnie is proceeded in death by her late-husband, Tom Dooley; her siblings; two sons, Rob Housh and Jay Dooley; and granddaughter, Jessica Ellis.
Left to cherish her amazing memory are her husband, Clyde Coleman of Dawes; brother, Billy Hall (Aeo) of Glasgow; daughters, Wanda Toler (Mickey) of Rockport, Indiana and Nancy Ellis (Fred) of Saint Albans, WV; grandkids, Missi, Mike, Jason, Mandi, Josh, Kristyn, Jesse, and Jacob; 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter; and special nieces, Sonja, Delores, and Mary.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 21st at Open Door Apostolic Church, 2630 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV with visitation 3 hours prior to the service. Pastor Chris Sowards and Pastor Jason Toler will be officiating.
Although she will be missed tremendously, her strength, love for Christ, and her love for her family will be cherished forever!
Arrangements entrusted by Pryor Funeral Home: www.Pryorfh.com