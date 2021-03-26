EATHEL WILSON SOUTHALL SR., 94 of Ripley, passed away March 23, 2021 at his home following a long illness, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 21, 1926 at Statts Mill, Jackson County a son of the late Floyd and Tina Casto Southall; Eathel was known for his work ethic and that started at a young age when he raised Turkey's and worked at the Greenhouse in Ripley.While working at the greenhouse he learned Horticulture and the gift of raising plants, trees and shrubs. He entered the US Navy during World War II and served on the USS Sierra in the Pacific Theatre. Following his time in the service he went to Preston County, WV where he met Helen Emerson who became his wife and then they returned to his home in Jackson County. He worked for the American Tree Company all up and down the eastern United States and in 1957 started his own business, the West Virginia Tree Company where he took a very active part in until 2017. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, including keeping Helen out of the onions
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen Louise Emerson Southall; his children Jerry (Janice) Southall of Ripley, Lanita (Steve) Vicars of Mineral Wells, Eathel (Marion) Southall Jr. of Cottageville and Blaine (Anna) Southall of Ripley; Brother, George (Frances) Southall of Acworth, GA; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren along with several extended family members.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Olive Smith, Evilena Young, Eudora Coon, Viola Tyree, Tina Palmer, Floyd Starling Southall, Edgar Erchell Southall, Hershel Southall, Charles Southall and Carl Southall.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Aaron Melhorn officiating. Friends may call on the family from 4 p.m., until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Private Burial with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be in the Southall Cemetery, Statts Mill Road, Ripley.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com