Echo Virginia Duncan
ECHO VIRGINIA DUNCAN, 89, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 24, 2023, with her daughters by her side. She attended Clear Fork High School in Raleigh County where she had fond memories of being a cheerleader. She also completed classes at Charleston Center College.

Echo was employed by the State of WV - Department of Motor Vehicles and the WV State Tax Department. She retired from the WV State Auditor's Office with 27 years of service in Data Processing.

