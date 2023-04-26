ECHO VIRGINIA DUNCAN, 89, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 24, 2023, with her daughters by her side. She attended Clear Fork High School in Raleigh County where she had fond memories of being a cheerleader. She also completed classes at Charleston Center College.
Echo was employed by the State of WV - Department of Motor Vehicles and the WV State Tax Department. She retired from the WV State Auditor's Office with 27 years of service in Data Processing.
She was a member of the Charleston Creative Arts Club where she served as the Devotional Leader, and a member of St. John United Methodist Church in South Charleston where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Pianist and Choir Member. She was later a member of Darlington United Methodist Church serving as both Choir Director and Pianist.
Echo was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Nile Duncan, and her mother, Virginia Buskirk. She is survived by her three daughters, Sherry Miller (Kevin), Sonja Davison (Bob) and Sheila Midkiff (Rick), and grandchildren, Monica Tompa (Becky), Rick Ramsey (Morgan), Robbie Davison (Katie), Christy Yatagan (Bora), Cody McCormick (Emily), Austin McCormick, Jacob Miller and Taylor Miller. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Among her favorite things were playing the piano and sewing. She made beautiful quilts which she loved gifting to family and friends.
Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor George Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Cemetery in Alum Creek. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The daughters would like to offer a special thank you to ALL of the caregivers at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home for their compassionate and loving care of our Mother.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV