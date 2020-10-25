EDDIE AHWASH, 90, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born in Charleston, to the late Assad and Lilly Solomon Ahwash, he was a graduate of Charleston High School Class of 1949. He served in the US Air Force. He was a life-long entrepreneur that owned and operated a variety of businesses in the Charleston area. He was a lifelong member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ahwash; son, Jeffry Ahwash; brothers, Mike Constinteen and Kamal Ahwash; sisters, Nellie Asseff and Linda Ahwash-Higgins.
Eddie is survived by his son, Michael (Catherine) Ahwash; granddaughter, Jessica Ahwash; great-granddaughter, Vivian Ahwash and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to Honor the Life of Eddie Ahwash will be held at 11:00 am., Monday, October 26 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston with Rev. Fr. Joseph Hazar, Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and Friends may visit one hour prior at the church.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, WV 25327-2044, www.stgeorgecharleston.org.
Memories of Eddie may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.