EDDIE DEAN CAIN, 75, of Ashford, W.Va., formerly of Costa, W.Va., went through the Gates of Heaven on June 9, 2020, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Perdue Cain; father and mother, Ed and Edith Cain; brothers, James "Jimmy" and Bobbie "Squirrel"; and step son. Stevie Barker.
Eddie leaves behind a son, Shannon Dean of Nellis; step children, Sheri Barker of Charleston, W.Va., and Sean Perdue of Nellis, W.Va.; companion, Nancy Hicks of Conover, N.C.; sisters, Phyllis Lanham of East Lake, Ohio, twin sister Etta Jean Morris of Ashford, W.Va., and Carol (John) Lawson of Seffner, Fla.; brothers, Billy (Sharon) of Ashford, W.Va., Stevie (Carolyn) of Bloomingrose, W.Va., and like a brother, Russell (Sheri) Williamson of St. Albans, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Loretta Cain of St. Albans, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Rev. Rick Swearengin officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford, W.Va.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.