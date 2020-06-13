EDDIE DEAN TYLER, 64, of Dunbar, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Eddie's wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, June 12, 2020
Chambers, Patricia - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Elkins, Douglas - 5 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Eubank Jr., James - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery.
Fisher, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Gibson, Reginald - 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville.
Green, Ray - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.
Harris, Daniel - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Jordan, Valerie - 8 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Kearns, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
McDougal, Gregory - 1 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church.
McElhinny, Beatrice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Rhodes, Randy - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Spencer, Steven - 1 p.m., Kanawha Baptist Temple Church, Mill Creek.
Stiwinter, Otis - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.