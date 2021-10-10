Eddie Haynes Oct 10, 2021 41 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDDIE HAYNES, 69, of Seth, WV passed away October 3, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eddie Haynes Seth Wv Pass Away Funeral Home Danville Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Tony Edward George Harold Parsons Gothard Blank Carl Franklin Mullins Lois Johnson Sisson Burk F. Bell Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health