EDDIE KING, 99 of Campbell's Creek Drive, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 3, 1921 to Mack and Ollie Mae Hopkins King. He joined the Army in 1939 and traveled the world while serving his country in WWII. After 6 years, he came home a medaled veteran. His war stories were mesmerizing. He retired from Sears after many years of service and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He was a faithful member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church having given his life to the Lord at the age of 94. He dearly loved his pastor and church family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sarah Tucker King; daughter, Sandra Morris; brother, Dewey; sisters, Sylvia and Dovie.
He is survived by daughters, Bonnie Morris, Suzie (Con) Woods, Denise (Terry) Watson, Peggy (Brad) Cooper, all of Campbell's Creek; son, Mark (Dawn) King of Hurricane; 15 grandkids, 31 great-grandkids, and 6 great-great grandkids, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
A Private Family Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Belcher Cemetery, Campbell's Creek.
The service will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Face Book page.
A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the Private Family Service at the church.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry of the Church. Online condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
