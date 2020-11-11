EDDIE DEAN NEAL of Belva WV departed this life November 5, 2020, just one day before his 80th birthday.
Eddie Dean is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Mary Evelyn of Belva; brothers Orval, Mikel and Reuben all of Indore; sisters EvaJune Price of Magnolia, Ohio and Joyce Tharp of Parkersburg, WV.
Eddie was a Veteran.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 8, at 1 p.m., at the Neal Cemetery on Beechy Ridge at Indore.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.