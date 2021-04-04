EDELO STEVE BRUGNOLI, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville, WV. Steve was born on October 20, 1927, to the late Girolina and Angelia Battistelli Brugnoli.
He was drafted into the Army his senior year at Richwood High, but was allowed to complete football season before he was furloughed in 1946. During his 93 years, he was a lifelong member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of Holy Family Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Sons of Italy Lodge. He was previous councilman for the City of Richwood.
He retired from Georgia-Pacific after 42 years of service. He was an avid reader and read over 3000 books from the West Virginia Public Libraries Network. He loved and followed sports and was especially a fan of the Richwood Lumberjacks and WVU.
Along with his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Mary Angela Brugnoli. A joyous reunion that must have been. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Angelo and Mario Brugnoli, Sister, Linda Brugnoli.
Surviving are his daughter, Anna Marie Brugnoli Rader (Rick), Richwood, WV; two sons, Steve Brugnoli, Greensboro, NC and John Brugnoli, Richwood, WV; three grandchildren, Jeremy Rader (Megan), Charleston, WV, Michael Rader, Charleston, WV and Amelia Brugnoli, Morgantown, WV; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lydia Rader, Charleston, WV. Brother, Leo Brugnoli
The love and gratitude we have for the special employees of the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center can not be expressed in words and we are forever grateful.
He loved them and they loved him!!
They will always be a part of our family!! God bless them!!
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 5, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV., with Father Quy Dang officiating. Visitation: Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., till service time at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV. Luncheon to follow at the Alumni Hall.
COVID-19 rules will apply.
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman funeral home.