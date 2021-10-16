EDELTRAUD "TRUDY" BAILES, 77, of Charleston, earned her angel wings and was freed from dementia on October 12, 2021.
She was born on August 8, 1944 in Weilerbach, Germany to the late Wilhelm and Lydia Linnebacher Sh fer.
Trudy's greatest joy in life was taking care of those closest to her and ensuring that they were comfortable and happy: friends, family and strangers alike. Other things that brought joy to her life were gardening, cooking, canning, knitting and crocheting. She would often crochet blankets and garments for donations to local children's hospitals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ingeborg Sh fer and Herbert Sh fer.
Trudy is survived by her loving husband, Howard Bailes; children, Jess Bailes (Tina) of South Charleston and Elizabeth DelPrato (Dave) of NJ; grandchildren, Justin Bailes (Erin) of Charleston, Travis Bailes (Misti) of Charleston and Jonathan McDaniel of PA.; step-grandchildren, Laura DelPrato of VA and Scott DelPrato (Veronica) of NJ; five great-grandchildren; sister, Renate Whaley of WA; aunt, Ilse Linnebacher of Germany; several grand-dogs she loved very much; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one Trudy's two favorite charities; YMCA Sojourners Women's Shelter, Washington St. E #1418, Charleston, WV 25301, or St. Judes Hospital, www.stjude.org
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.