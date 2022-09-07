Edgar James Riddle

EDGAR JAMES "JIM" RIDDLE, 86, went home to the Lord on September 5th 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was the last of his immediate family. Preceding him in death was his wife, Wanda Capps Riddle, and sons, Douglas Wayne Riddle and Richard Dewayne Riddle. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Rev. Clarence Riddle and Delphia Riddle; five brothers and their spouses: Clarence Jr. and Evelyn, Gilbert Riddle and Naomi, Harlan Riddle and Ann, Ralph Riddle and Wilma and Robert Riddle and Lenore. Left to cherish his memory is his children: son, Dr. Charles Riddle and wife Kay and their children, Timothy (Kenna) Riddle and Phoebe Riddle all of Elkins; and his daughters, Lucy Riddle of Fenwick and Virginia "Jenny Gale" Taylor of Richwood and children: Tessa Herrick (Pete), Joseph (Jerri and children Anzley, Henry and Landry) Melissa Russell of Craigsville (Nick and children Kailee, Ivy, Lexi and Axel); step-sons, all from Opelika, Ala.: Troy Roberts (Kathy and children, Scott and Jessica), Terry Roberts (Nancy and children, Amber and Fove) and Titus Roberts (Kelly and children, Matthew and Gracie). Jim was born January 15, 1936 in Craigsville, WV and attended Nicholas County schools graduating in 1954. He worked as a coal miner and truck driver for his father and later as a mechanic for Jinks Hinkle. In 1959 he married Della Adkins and they later divorced in 1969. Soon after he moved to Atlanta, Ga., where he eventually worked for the largest concrete company in the state as the Garage Supervisor. He met and married Wanda Capps-Roberts in 1974. When allergies to oil forced him to retire from the concrete job, the family relocated to Opelika, Ala., where he started a furniture refinishing business where he remained until he retired and moved back to West Virginia. Services will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call from noon-1 p.m. at Simon-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood. Interment will be at Black's Chapel Church Cemetery
near Camden on Gauley. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.