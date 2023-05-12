Thank you for Reading.

Edgar Taylor “Junior” Moore
EDGAR TAYLOR MOORE "JUNIOR", 77 of Bim, WV went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2023, after a yearlong battle with cancer from Agent Orange. He was born in Omar, WV to Taylor & Ethel Baisden Moore on April 28, 1946.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mary "Kat" Massey, Merrill "Tom" Moore, infants, Teddy & Judy Moore; grandparents, Toledo & Junie (Browning) Moore, Joseph & Ida (Frye) Baisden; in-laws James & Marcelene Kerns.

