Edgar Taylor “Junior” Moore

EDGAR TAYLOR MOORE "JUNIOR", 77 of Bim, WV went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2023, after a yearlong battle with cancer from Agent Orange. He was born in Omar, WV to Taylor & Ethel Baisden Moore on April 28, 1946.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mary "Kat" Massey, Merrill "Tom" Moore, infants, Teddy & Judy Moore; grandparents, Toledo & Junie (Browning) Moore, Joseph & Ida (Frye) Baisden; in-laws James & Marcelene Kerns.
He and his wife, Diana, grew up in Bob White. They were members of the Cazy Freewill Baptist Church and attended Wharton Missionary Baptist Church. They were married on September 23, 1965.
Junior was a Vietnam Veteran, joining the Army as a 17-year-old volunteer, serving his country from 1963 to 1967. After service, he worked at North American Aviation, then started work in the mines, with most of his time at Harris and Lightfoot for over 20 years.
He was a member of the UMWA and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5578, serving as Honor Guard for nearly 20 years.
His favorite sayings were "right is right & wrong is wrong", "if everything goes perfect, you never remember it", "it's as big as you make it or as small as you make it" and "a fool and his money soon part".
Realizing what was missing in his life, Jr. repented on March 13, 2019 and made sure Heaven was his home! He loved his family and friends, helping others, reading his Bible, and attending church. He wanted us to tell everybody that he hoped to see them again in Heaven one day! And one of the last things Jr. said was "Thank you God".
Survivors include his wife of 57 year, Diana; his children, Sheryl (Jerry) Beard and Robert Moore; grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Emily (Josh) Fuller, Bethany Moore, Leah and Dalton Kessinger, Landon Moore, Kayleigh White, Sierra Beard and great grandson, Sawyer; siblings, Ladonna Ball and Tony Moore. Many nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family, friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you write something you remember about Jr. and drop in the basket at the funeral home, or email, or add to the obituary page.
The family would like to thank everyone who called, stopped by, sent food, cards, or helped out in any way. Most of all for the prayers. Please continue remember us in the days to come.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Pastors Tennis Vance and Gary Hunt, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Low Gap, WV with military graveside rites by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison WV.