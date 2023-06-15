Thank you for Reading.

Edison Casto
SYSTEM

MR. EDISON CASTO, 82, of Hurricane WV (formerly of Dunbar) passed away on June 9, 2023 after an extended illness.

Edison was born October 24, 1940. He graduated from Dunbar High School and WV State College. Edison was Veteran in the US Army, serving in Japan. He was retired from Columbia Natural Resources after serving as Director of Human Resources. He was Director Personnel for the State of WV appointed by the governor. He had a long successful career in real estate for over 50 years, working for AD McCormick Realty, and most recently Family First Realty.

Tags