MR. EDISON CASTO, 82, of Hurricane WV (formerly of Dunbar) passed away on June 9, 2023 after an extended illness.
Edison was born October 24, 1940. He graduated from Dunbar High School and WV State College. Edison was Veteran in the US Army, serving in Japan. He was retired from Columbia Natural Resources after serving as Director of Human Resources. He was Director Personnel for the State of WV appointed by the governor. He had a long successful career in real estate for over 50 years, working for AD McCormick Realty, and most recently Family First Realty.
He was very active in Dunbar Youth Sports serving as President of Midget league football, coached youth baseball, and was active at the Dunbar Bingo Hall. In his younger years he loved racing cars. After his retirement, his favorite way to spend his time was with family and friends at Myrtle Beach, and organizing annual golf trips with his friends. Edison was very proud of his grandchildren and was often found at the ball field supporting them every chance he could.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Casto, and his parents Granvil and Reva Casto.
Edison is survived by his son, Scott Casto (Debbie) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; daughter, Mendy McClure (William) of Hurricane; sister, Janice Whited of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Madison Casto Johnson; grandson, Logan McClure; great-grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn Johnson; uncle, Curt Casto, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Reverend Dr. Kyle Keyser officiating. Burial will follow in Moss Chapel Cemetery.
Friend may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moss Chapel Cemetery, Attention: Sandra Hopkins, 13249 Pt. Pleasant Road, Mt Alto, WV 25264.