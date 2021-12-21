EDITH ARLEEN PIKE of Charleston entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2021.
She was born on July 24, 1928 in Marion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gene A. Pike and grandson Ray Austin Pulliam.
Arleen is survived by her son Phillip Pike (Leslie) of Charleston and her daughter Belinda Crookshanks (Roger) of St. Albans. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alex Pike, Jason Crookshanks and Zachary Pulliam, and eight great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Huntington High School and Morris Harvey College with a BA degree in Education, and received an MA Degree from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
She retired from Kanawha County Schools after 25 years, and was a Reading Specialist at Edison Elementary at the end of her career.
After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, serving as Auxiliary President for several years. Arleen made many new friends there and cherished the camaraderie of other volunteers.
Arleen was a member of Charleston Baptist Temple, serving on many committees. She enjoyed attending the American Baptist Women's Ministry and the Goldeneers Conference, meeting with women from all over the state.
Other organizations she was a member of included the Order of the Eastern Star, Tiskelwah Chapter #45 of Charleston, WV and the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.
She was an accomplished pianist and had a beautiful soprano voice.
The family would like to thank the ER nurses and the nurses and their support staff on 3 South at CAMC General. We would also like to thank the entire staff of SweetBriar Assisted Living. The high level of care she received there will never be forgotten. Thank you to Hospice for their help during this this time.
The service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Charleston Baptist Temple and will be presided over by Rev. Jim Hewett. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m., Graveside service will be immediatly following the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens is in charge of the arrangements. We respectfully ask that Covid Protocol is followed by wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Women's Scholarship Fund, Charleston Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier Streets, Charleston, WV, 25301.