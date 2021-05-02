EDITH AUSTIN HOLSTON 85, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was a proud mother of 4 children. Also she is survived by one sister, one brother and she had 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers Edith wants donations to be made to Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo, 291 Wagner Lane in Kingwood, WV 26537.
You may visit Edith's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
