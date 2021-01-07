Edith Barker

EDITH "EDI" BARKER 73, of Sissionville passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home after a long illness. Edith was a retiree from the WV State Employment Security Division. She will be missed by her loving husband of 43 years, Rick Barker; daughter, Jeanne Brown (Terry) and granddaughter, Kaylee Samms (Aaron). Edith is preceded in death by her parents, James E. Williams and Emma Jean Chaffin and stepfather, Jimmy Chaffin. The family would like to thank Hospice and Hospice nurse Laurel Shaffer for the wonderful care and comfort they gave Edith.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 8, 2021 with visitation on hour prior to service. Pastor Bill Jones will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
Online condolences can be left by visiting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.