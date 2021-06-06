Thank you for Reading.

EDITH DELORIS WHITTINGTON, 87, of Nettie, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021 after a short illness. Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. in Jeremiah O'Dell Cemetery, O'Delltown, Road, Nettie WV. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

