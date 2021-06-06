EDITH DELORIS WHITTINGTON, 87, of Nettie, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021 after a short illness. Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. in Jeremiah O'Dell Cemetery, O'Delltown, Road, Nettie WV. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
- Joe Manchin: Why I'm voting against the For the People Act
- To the highest bidder: Exquisite Charleston property on the auction block
- Kathleen Stoll: Home health workers must be considered in funding
- Manchin's opposition clouds future of Dems' elections bill
- Ice Cream Dream: K-Bo’s serves up far more than sweet treats
- Justice, the road governor, works in the shadows
- Dear Abby: Vacation host has reservations about young guest
- Statehouse Beat: Big Jim is in big trouble
- Raleigh County community says coal dust from nearby mine is taking its breath away
- Charleston lawyer Sean McGinley killed in I-79 crash