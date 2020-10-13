EDITH JANE SHOCK, 96 of Dunbar, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
She was born on July 30, 1924, in Fayetteville, to the late Michael Linkswiler and Ocie Taylor.
In addition to her parents she was preceeded in death by her husband, Beryl Shock Sr.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Wallace of Atlanta, GA; and her son Edward Shock of Dunbar.
The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Kuryla, the staff of the Dunbar Center, Hubbard House West, and the Thomas Health system for all their care and support.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Rev. Tom Price officiating.
Arrangments are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.