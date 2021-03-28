EDITH JUNE PELL, better known as "Mamaw," passed away on March 19, 2021 at Montgomery General Hospital. She was 88 and born on August 31, 1932 in Mount Carbon, West Virginia as the youngest of 12 children.
Mamaw was known for her humor, style, home cooked meals, and out pour of love. She enjoyed a long 70-year marriage to Robert "Pete" Pell Jr, with whom she has joined in heaven. Mrs. Pell worked at Montgomery General Hospital as a respiratory therapist & was also incredibly active at Calvary Episcopal Church. She is wholeheartedly missed.
Though still the matriarch of her family, she is survived by children Robert Shannon Pell III, Kathy Lynn Pell, and Debbie Ann Pell; grandchildren Robert "Tony" Anthony Pell V, Esha June Pell, and Yusuf Adam Pell; niece Jean Davis; great-grandchildren Nicholas & Hayden Pell; and daughter-in-law Razia Pell.
She was laid to rest beside her husband at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum in London.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com