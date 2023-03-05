Edith Loretta Shawver Mar 5, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDITH LORETTA SHAWVER, 86, of East Bank, WV, passed away on February 27, 2023. Born on November 22, 1936 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Garfield Quinn and Clara Mae Campbell.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Shawver and her son, Mark Shawver.Edith is survived by her 5 children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pryorfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joseph Harold Richards Rosa Jane Merritt Thomas Larond Tyler Michael Joe “Bo” Abbott Samuel Allen Fooce Carl Wayne Hescht John F. Good Sr. Nellie M. West John Timothy Melton Rose "Moma Rose" Mary Ray Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV top story Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist