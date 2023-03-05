Thank you for Reading.

Edith Loretta Shawver
SYSTEM

EDITH LORETTA SHAWVER, 86, of East Bank, WV, passed away on February 27, 2023. Born on November 22, 1936 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Garfield Quinn and Clara Mae Campbell.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Shawver and her son, Mark Shawver.

Tags

Recommended for you