Edith Marie Lacy

EDITH MARIE (HOLMES) LACY , 81, of Charleston passed away peacefully April 29, 2023. She was born in Sissonville on September 11, 1941 to the late Albert and Estella Holmes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence, James, Clifford, Elwood and Buddy Holmes; and a sister, Mary Thaxton.
Edith was married to the late Jerry Lacy for 53 years. She was owner and operator of Lacy Modern Pool Distributors and Lacy Rentals along with her husband and son. Edith graduated from Sissonville High School where she was crowned Miss Indian. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she enjoyed traveling on church outings. One of her greatest joys was attending any sporting event or activity that her grandchildren were involved in. She was so proud of their many accomplishments.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerry Jr. and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Jerry III "DJ" and Kalissa, by whom she was affectionately known as Nana or "Babes"; brothers, Kenneth Holmes (Betty), and Ronald Holmes; sister, Liz Bostick; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Becky and Lisa for company and friendship.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W. Washington St., Charleston with Reverend Ron Stoner officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Edith's memory to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, WV 25312. Edith's father was the first Pastor and one of the founding members of the church.