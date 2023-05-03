Thank you for Reading.

Edith Marie Lacy
SYSTEM

EDITH MARIE (HOLMES) LACY , 81, of Charleston passed away peacefully April 29, 2023. She was born in Sissonville on September 11, 1941 to the late Albert and Estella Holmes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence, James, Clifford, Elwood and Buddy Holmes; and a sister, Mary Thaxton.

Edith was married to the late Jerry Lacy for 53 years. She was owner and operator of Lacy Modern Pool Distributors and Lacy Rentals along with her husband and son. Edith graduated from Sissonville High School where she was crowned Miss Indian. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she enjoyed traveling on church outings. One of her greatest joys was attending any sporting event or activity that her grandchildren were involved in. She was so proud of their many accomplishments.

Tags

Recommended for you