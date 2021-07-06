Thank you for Reading.

EDITH MAXINE VILLARS, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Ashton. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Tags

Recommended for you