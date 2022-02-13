Thank you for Reading.

EDNA BLANCHE STOUT, 96, of Dunbar, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

