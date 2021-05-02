EDNA CAROL SIGMON, 81, of Elkview passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 after a short illness at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
Edna was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Henry sigmon, daughter, Cindy Tincher, parents; Charles and Nellie Newhouse, and grandson, Steven Sigmon.
She is survived by her son; Hank (Susie) Sigmon of South Charleston, daughter; Peggy (Chuck) Glass, brother; Junior (Gloria) Newhouse of Elkview, sister; Karen (Joe) Fulks of Howard, OH, aunt; Wilma Townsend, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Rock Cemetery on Little Sandy with Pastor David Bragg officiating.
