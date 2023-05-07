Edna Covert Chambers May 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDNA COVERT CHAMBERS, 98, of Charleston passed away on May 3, 2023 at her home.She was born in Tyler Mountain on July 2, 1924. Edna was a member of Dunbar Church of Christ.Edna was the last surviving of 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Chambers of Charleston.Edna will be buried in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail