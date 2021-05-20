EDNA GERTRUDE (WHITE) HUNT, 91, of Elkview, WV peacefully passed away on May 17, 2021 entering into rest awaiting Christ's return. Gertrude was born April 25, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Herbert A. Hunt. She was also preceded by her parents Willie and Cinda (Park) White and her loving foster parents, Lloyd and Gertrude Daugherty and her brothers, Otha, Ted and Henry White. She is survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Gertrude was a retired Manager from Bell Atlantic with 39 years of service. She was a member of the West Virginia Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
She and Herbert were Christians and were actively involved in several Advent Christian Churches in Elkview/Charleston. They enjoyed southern gospel music and were avid supporters. In recent years they attended Charleston Baptist Temple.
A special thanks to all the friends and neighbors for everything they did to assist Gertrude and Herbert during their illnesses.
A service will begin at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 22nd, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 11 - 1 p.m., at Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
