Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EDNA GRACE HINKLE, 82, of Craigsville, WV passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, in the Fields Cemetery at Nettie. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:30 to 12:30 where COVID 19 restrictions will be observed.