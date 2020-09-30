EDNA GRACE HINKLE, 82, of Craigsville, WV passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, in the Fields Cemetery at Nettie. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:30 to 12:30 where COVID 19 restrictions will be observed.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.