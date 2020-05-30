EDNA HALSTEAD, 68, of Foster, passed away peacefully at home surround by her family on May 28, 2020.
Edna was born on February 5, 1952, in Landenburg, Germany, and shortly thereafter was adopted by her parents, Harley and the late Lillie Hill.
She was a registered nurse and proudly served her community in that role since 1986. Edna was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished her extended family and friends. She had a lifelong passion for helping people in need and those less fortunate.
Survivors included her husband, Francis Halstead of Foster; son, Cullen (Dawn) Halstead of Pass Christian, MS; daughter, Dana (Joe) Weekley of Danville; father, Harley Hill, Sr. of Foster; grandchildren, Craig, Aaron and Leah Halstead of Pass Christian, MS, and Ava Weekley of Danville; brothers, Harley (Olga) Hill, Jr of Oklahoma City, OK, and Harold Hill of Foster.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of how Edna lived her life, the family requests memorials be made to The Lyall Family at P.O. Box 262, Mallory, WV 25634.
A graveside service will be held for Edna at Danville Memorial Park, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, with Wendell Hill officiating.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the Halstead family.