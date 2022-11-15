On November 11, 2022, God welcomed a new angel home. EDNA JACKSON (DINKY), born in May of 1932, was greeted by those who had arrived before her: Carl M. (Tag) Jackson, her husband; Jessie and Deacon Jones, her mother and father; her sisters: Mary Bailey, Margaret Gorgas, Shirley Salazar, Ruby Jones, and Leona Bess; and her brother, Robert (Pap). Also greeting her with open arms were her daughter, Judy; her grandson, Jason Lee Bostic (Inky); her son, Luis, and many, many friends and neighbors from her favorite place on Earth, Morris Creek Holler.
Remaining here to carry her love and lessons in their hearts are: Carl M. Jackson II and, his wife, Cheryl; Drema Greco; Debbie Gum and her husband, Mark; and Jenny Nettleton. She also filled the lives of her four grandchildren with an unconditional love that they will carry forward throughout their own lives. They are: Carl M. Jackson III (Spike) and Anthony Jackson; Wade E. Gum; Rayna Jackson, and Jessica Nettleton. Her legacy continues even farther through her treasured great grandchildren: Ashley, Manuel, Jason, Gracie, Caleb, Annika, Adriannia, Mia, and Sophia. She also leaves three great great grandchildren and was preparing to welcome yet another!
Throughout her life, Edna had little concern for gathering wealth or hoarding material possessions. She would give anything she had (even when she had little to spare) to anyone she felt needed it more. She judged people by their hearts and continually showed compassion to those many of us would see as irredeemable. She was slow to anger (but Lord help you when she reached that point!) and quick to forgive. She loved with a passion. She gave with joy. She filled her little part of the world with sunshine. A seat on her porch was always open to anyone who cared to walk up. Her refrigerator was off limits to no one, and the coffee was always warm and waiting. She was "Grandma Dinky" to all the children of the neighborhood; her face shown with joy as she watched them approach. No one ever entered her home or left it without feeling her love. She was surrounded by family and friends; that's all she ever needed or wanted.
Please don't let your heart fill with sorrow as you think of her or pass by her home. Instead, do something she would do. Sit down and take a few minutes to chat with a friend or neighbor. Let go of an old grudge and offer forgiveness. Read a good book (She devoured them). Do a crossword puzzle (She had one amazing vocabulary). Relax with a piece of cake and a cup of coffee. Enjoy a cold Dr. Pepper. Make a big pot of pinto beans and corn bread. Spend some time with the children in your neighborhood. Smile at a stranger. Go to a yard sale!! Don't let a day go by without leaving this world with a little token of kindness. If we each do this, think of the change we can all make, in memory of our Dinky.
As she wished, there will be no funeral services. In May, hopefully on her birthday, we will be holding a celebration of her life. Details will be posted, and we hope that you will join us to celebrate and show our gratitude to the Lord for letting this little lady touch our lives in some way. Until then, may God bless and keep you as one more little angel smiles down upon you.