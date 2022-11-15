Thank you for Reading.

Edna Jackson
On November 11, 2022, God welcomed a new angel home. EDNA JACKSON (DINKY), born in May of 1932, was greeted by those who had arrived before her: Carl M. (Tag) Jackson, her husband; Jessie and Deacon Jones, her mother and father; her sisters: Mary Bailey, Margaret Gorgas, Shirley Salazar, Ruby Jones, and Leona Bess; and her brother, Robert (Pap). Also greeting her with open arms were her daughter, Judy; her grandson, Jason Lee Bostic (Inky); her son, Luis, and many, many friends and neighbors from her favorite place on Earth, Morris Creek Holler.

Remaining here to carry her love and lessons in their hearts are: Carl M. Jackson II and, his wife, Cheryl; Drema Greco; Debbie Gum and her husband, Mark; and Jenny Nettleton. She also filled the lives of her four grandchildren with an unconditional love that they will carry forward throughout their own lives. They are: Carl M. Jackson III (Spike) and Anthony Jackson; Wade E. Gum; Rayna Jackson, and Jessica Nettleton. Her legacy continues even farther through her treasured great grandchildren: Ashley, Manuel, Jason, Gracie, Caleb, Annika, Adriannia, Mia, and Sophia. She also leaves three great great grandchildren and was preparing to welcome yet another!

