EDNA M. STONE, 92, of Uneeda, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30th 2022.
Edna was a devout Christian. She was a member of the Uneeda Church of Christ. She lived with love in her heart and a deep affection for her family and friends. She woke each day by giving thanks to the Lord for another day. She truly believed in the power of prayer.
Edna was born in Boone County on July 11th, 1929 and was the daughter of the late James Alfred Gore and Lona Ella Canterbury Gore. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her loving husband, James M. Stone; daughter, Mary Ella (infant); six brothers; Everett, Herbert "Cap", Hayes, Sherman, Albert, Chester, and three sisters, Lola, Erma, Barbara (infant); one great grandchild, Trace.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hill Stone of Madison and son, James Michael Stone (Tina) of Charleston. Edna dearly loved her four grandchildren: Cindy of Florida, Amanda of Ohio, Janna of West Virginia, Mikie of New York, plus many sweet great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Edna held her nieces and nephews close in her heart with much love.
In her later years, Edna lost her sight due to macular degeneration. She had many interests before her declining eyesight. She was an avid reader, painted watercolors, worked jigsaw rossword puzzles, and quilting was her passion. Edna always put love in each stitch of her quilts. She crafted beautiful quilts and generously gave them to those she loved and those that were in need. She also made the best fried cheeseburger with a buttered bun and beef roast with gravy.
During her lifetime, Edna was a remarkable daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, GiGi and a blessing to all. She will be deeply missed by her family and her friends. A special thank you to everyone that kept in touch with our Mom over the years by sending cards, a phone call, or stopping by for a visit.
A tribute from her children: Our Mom, Edna, was a frightened, devastated young mother with two small children after the death of her husband in a 1958 mining slate fall. She courageously made a loving and safe home for us. We have always honored our Mother for her devotion and the unconditional love she gave us. Give Praise To The Lord, Our God For Walking Beside Us.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the 2 p.m., service on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Richard Runyan officiating. A graveside burial will follow at the Gomez Cemetery at Uneeda, WV.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.