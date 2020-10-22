Edna Selbe

EDNA MARIE ANGELL SELBE, 89, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Charles, on October 21, 2020 after a short illness.
Edna was born January 6, 1931 to the late Joe and Goldie McGrew Angell. She was a member of God's Lighthouse Church, and she was a Kanawha County Educator for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Edna was preceded in death by her daughter, Dara Cavender; grand-daughter, Staci Shiflet; brother, Deward Angell; and sisters, Virginia Cook, and Janet Angell.
Left to cherish her memory are loving son, Joe Selbe (Debbie) of Cross Lanes; sisters, Sona Simmons of Kentucky, and Karen Parker of St. Albans; great-grandaughters, Dara and Brooke Shiflet of Virginia; constant companions, her loving four-legged babies, Chica, JoJo, and Baby.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 23, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Friday at the Funeral Home.
Special thanks to her loving caregivers, Teresa Balser, Jennifer Waddell, Kim Beavers, and Samantha Pritt for their wonderful care you showed our mother, "we love you, Joe and Debbie".
