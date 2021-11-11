Edrema Ann Newsome-Hughes Nov 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDREMA ANN NEWSOME - HUGHES Departed this life on November 2nd, 2021 after an extended illness.Funeral Services will be held Thursday November 11th, 2021 at Powerhouse Church of Deliverance, 512 Carver St., Dunbar, WV. Viewing 11 - 12 p.m., service 12 p.m.Preston Funeral home of Charleston, WV is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ann Newsome-hughes Wv Funeral Service Ann Newsome Funeral Home Charleston Preston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Larry Allen Bowling Marlene Kinser Sizemore Millard Carroll “Kayo Boggess Mary Louise McDaniel Blank James Edward “Eddie” Berry John F. “Nick” Lett Blank Melissa Ann Smith Blank Linda P. Burrows Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 11, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss