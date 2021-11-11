Thank you for Reading.

EDREMA ANN NEWSOME - HUGHES Departed this life on November 2nd, 2021 after an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday November 11th, 2021 at Powerhouse Church of Deliverance, 512 Carver St., Dunbar, WV. Viewing 11 - 12 p.m., service 12 p.m.

Preston Funeral home of Charleston, WV is in charge of arrangements.

