EDSIL HERMAN PRUNTY JR., 65, of Charleston, was called home by his Heavenly Father Saturday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edsil and Joe Ann Prunty; and brother, David Prunty.
Edsil was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a 1973 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and a member of Elkview Baptist Church where he served the Lord as an Usher, in the Van Ministry, and in the Sound Ministry. Edsil was an antique car collector and enthusiast. He was a member of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club and Kanawha Valley Amateur Radio Club, and also volunteered at the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop car show. He was passionate about his Harley Davidson motorcycles, drag races, and was an avid Star Trek fan. Edsil loved the Lord, loved his family, and lived life to the fullest.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Joyce Prunty; son, Christopher Prunty; sister, Dee Dee (Randy) Mullins of Charleston; brother, Tommy Prunty of Charleston; and life-long friends, Randy Damron, Rick Cummings, and Tom Schoolcraft. He also leaves behind his two girls, his dogs, Lilli and Lucy.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 29 at Elkview Baptist Church, with Pastor David Keeney and Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Elkview Baptist Church.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Donations can be made in Edsil's memory to the American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association.
