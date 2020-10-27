EDSIL HERMAN PRUNTY JR., 65, of Charleston, was called home by his heavenly father Saturday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edsil & Joe Ann Prunty; and brother, David Prunty.
Edsil was a loving son, husband, father, and friend. He was a 1973 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and a member of Elkview Baptist Church where he served the Lord, as an Usher, in the Van Ministry, and in the Sound Ministry. Edsil was also an antique car collector and enthusiast. He was a member of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club and Kanawha Valley Amateur Radio Club, and also volunteered at the Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop car show. He was passionate about his Harley Davidson Motorcycles and was also a Star Trek fan. Edsil loved the Lord, loved his family, and lived life to the fullest.
Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 32 years, Joyce Prunty; son, Christopher Prunty; brother, Tommy Prunty of Charleston; sister, Dee Dee (Randy) Mullins of Charleston; and life-long friends, Randy Damron and Rick Cummings.
A service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at Elkview Baptist Church, with Pastor David Keeney and Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, at Elkview Baptist Church.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.