Edward Allen Broome

EDWARD ALLEN "ED" BROOME, 87, of Glenville, WV; (Baldwin Community) departed this earthly life in the mid-morning hours of Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 29, 1935 in Tulsa, OK; son of the late Alonzo Edward and Willie Ruth Allen Broome.
Ed was self-employed as a Petroleum Engineer. He is the Owner/Operator of Ed Broome Inc., in the Oil and Gas Exploration Services Extraction sector with over 65 years' experience in the field. He is also the Owner/Operator of EDCO Minerals LLC., a former employee of Kewanee Oil Co., and President of the former Trio Petroleum Corp.
In his spare time, Ed enjoyed working more than anything else. He had a passion for his work and could be seen every day of the week at his office. He is a former president of the Independent Oil and Gas Association and the 2002 Oil and Gas "Man of the Year".
On January 3, 1991 Ed was united in marriage to Jackie Adams Broome who survives at their Baldwin home.
Surviving are 2 children, Kenneth D. Broome and wife Wendy of Glenville, and Susan Kay Leslie and husband Keven of Reading, Ohio, a sister, Mary Ann Hoeltzel of Enid, OK; and his cat, Lucky.
Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Samantha Leslie, Anthony Leslie (Erin), Robert Leslie (Melissa), JoElla George (Sonie), Sarah Kinder (Logan), Emily Broome, Liza Broome, 6 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Stevie, and Porter Leslie, Lindsey and Ezra Kinder, and Gentry George, and many other wonderful family and friends.
Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by 2 children, Gayle Louise Broome and Douglas Allen "Doug" Broome and his former wife, Lady Joan Donley Broome.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Troy IOOF Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, with Pastor Bryan Groves officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Gilmer County Senior Center, 720 N Lewis St, Glenville, WV 26351 in honor of Ed.
Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., is honored to assist the family of Edward Allen "Ed" Broome with arrangements.