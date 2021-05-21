EDWARD "BANJO" NICHOLAS 68, of Webster Springs, passed away May 16, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.
