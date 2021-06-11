EDWARD C. WESTFALL, JR., 83, of Spencer, passed away June 9, 2021, at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg following a short illness.
He was born in Lockney, WV to Edward C. and Wilma L. Dotson Westfall on October 30, 1937.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Doris Westfall, and an infant sister, Barbara Ann.
He was a graduate of Spencer High School with the class of 1956 and later graduated from WVU with a degree in secondary education. He had a long career in education as a science teacher and as a high school principal. He was the principal of Spencer High School for 26 years and became the first principal of the newly consolidated Roane County High School until his retirement in 1997.
He was a conversationalist and enjoyed discussing nearly any topic. He was an artist, creating amazing wood sculptures. He was a farmer who spent his younger years raising polled Hereford cattle with his family. He was a traveler, having enjoyed trips to Europe and various locations in the states. He was a genealogist and had recently finished writing an extensive history of the Westfall family. He was a breeder of Bouvier des Flanders dogs and sold puppies to people all over the US. His intellect, wit, and work ethic were his hallmarks. He touched the lives of so many people and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Board-Westfall, his daughter Jayne Ann Hanstine and her husband Tom of Spencer, and his son Jay Westfall of Wilmington NC. He is survived by his granddaughters LeeAnn Bennett, Katelyn Daniel, and her husband Jason all of Spencer, and Alex Moran and her husband Joe of Weston. He was very proud of his great-grandchildren Owen and Audrey Debar, Olivia and Harper Moran all of Weston. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Tupes and her husband Charlie of Charlotte NC, his brothers Bernard Westfall and his wife Marion of Morgantown, and James Westfall and his wife Candace of Spencer, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Per his request, his body was cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Roane County Schools Scholarship Fund or to the Roane County Animal Shelter in his memory.
