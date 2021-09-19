Edward D. Brown

EDWARD D. "LITTLE BROWNIE" BROWN 97, of St. Albans, passed peacefully at home on September 14, 2021 with family by his side.
Edward was born, December 28, 1923 to the late Edwin D. and Tressa M. Brown of Charleston. He was also preceded by his sister, Helen Bush (Arnold) of Charleston, son, Edwin Brown of Jasper, Alabama; grandsons, Gregory Hanson, Jr of Charleston, and Nicholas McCullar of Bessemer, Alabama.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Jane Brown; children, Denise Hanson of Charleston, Debra Sparks (Kenny) of Hurricane, John Brown (Jackie) of Alabama, Richard Brown (Patty) of Alabama, Susan Mote (Mike) of Alabama, James Brown of Kimberly, Beverly McCullar, of Alabama; twin brother, Edwin Brown of Charleston; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Little Brownie served in the United States Navy as a signalman and welder during WWII. He fought in three battles: Invasion of Normandy, France, Invasion of Southern France, and Okinawa. After active duty, Ed served in the Naval Reserves, the Seabee's RMCB Detachment 0423 of South Charleston, until his retirement in 1987.
Ed was a successful business owner of Tri-Pro of Charleston, ACME Spring and Radiator of Charleston, and BFS Welding of Summersville.
His motto was, "You will never see grass growing under my feet."
A Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday September 20, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston, with military honors.