Edward Donald White
EDWARD DONALD WHITE Sr., 83 of St. Albans entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday August 8, 2020 following a short illness. He was a proud U.S. Army Korean Conflict veteran. He was a member of the St. Albans Church of the Nazarene and a retired member of the Teamsters Union.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Edna Parlee White. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his father, Howard White; grandparents, Fred and Lucy White; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include his children, Edward "Eddie" White Jr. of NC, Lisa White (Craig Ervin) of East Bank, Donna White Pauley of St. Albans, Cynthia (Shawn) Barnette of Buffalo, James Richard "Rick" White of St Albans, Jack White (Diana Alvarez) of NC, Susan (Gary) Davis of Roanoke VA, William White (Linda Omolaoye) of Los Angeles CA; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday August 14, at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, St Albans with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel).
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.