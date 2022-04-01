EDWARD DONALD WOODRUM,90, of Ripley, WV, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, following an extended illness.
He was born December 14, 1931, on Camp Creek in Boone County, WV, a son of the late Carl Ray and Lillian (Moore) Woodrum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Cole Woodrum; daughters, Cynthia and Donna; grandson, Jordan; sisters, Lorraine and Wanda and two brothers, Claude and Paul.
He was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Adult Sunday School Teacher, and Bible School Teacher. He deeply loved his church, church family, and all of his special friends.
He served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954, and also served in the Army Reserves for six years. Edward retired from Kaiser Aluminum and Century Aluminum as a Boiler Operator with 37 years of service.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 28 years, Dolores Easter Woodrum; daughter, Debra Click and her husband, Bill; son, Rodney Woodrum and his wife, Julie; sister, Lois Thompson and her husband, Bill; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four step-sons, Ronnie Easter and his wife, Jan, Terry Easter and his wife, Diana, Larry Easter and his wife, Lori, Roger Easter and his wife, Melanie; five step grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special "thank you" to everyone for their prayers, cards, calls, and visits, and all of the help that everyone gave.
Service will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Andrew Rood officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meadowdale Baptist Church, 7128 Liverpool Road, Sandyville, WV 25275, or a charity of your choice.