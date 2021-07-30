EDWARD "ED" F. STONE, age 88, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Cabin Creek, WV, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 after a short illness. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He retired from Columbus Public School System after many years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife, Iona; parents, Orville and Beulah Stone; brothers, Donald, Gary, and Larry; sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Mitchell and Jewel Eddy.
Ed is survived by his siblings, Ron, Gail White and Naomi DeBoard; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Friends may call Monday, August 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.