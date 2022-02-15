PASTOR EDWARD "EDDIE" TAYLOR, 87, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Pastor Eddie served several churches in the Church of God, Gen. Conference of the West Virginia District. He also authored the book, 50/7, an overall view of the Holy Bible, the Gospel Message and Faith.
Pastor Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Randall E. Taylor and mother, Beulah V. Blevins Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond (Buddy), Jack, Randall, and Billy Wayne Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Sue "Wanda" Taylor; sons, Dennis Taylor and Wesley Taylor and his wife Michelle of Powhatan, VA; granddaughter, Chelsea Emmons and husband, Jeffrey; grandsons, Curtis Taylor and wife Charity and Scott Taylor of Powhatan, VA; great grandchildren, Lincoln, Ada Rose, Wyatt, Owen and Miles; sister, Connie Sue Peloquin and husband Don of Janesville, Wisconsin. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, February 16, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Jeff Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Memorial Gardens, Yawkey, WV.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service.