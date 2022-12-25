EDWARD "HANK" BRENNEMAN, 86, of Charleston, WV, left his earthly home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Hubbard House West in South Charleston, WV.
Hank, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Kingmont, WV to parents Clarence "Dutch" Brenneman and Della Closson Brenneman on May 11, 1936. He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Madison, WV.
He graduated from East Side High School of Fairmont, WV. After graduation at the age of 17, with his parent's consent, he enlisted into the US Navy where he spent 25 years. Early in his naval career he was promoted to Master Chief Petty Officer, 17 years of this time in the Navy was spent on Naval Destroyers and Aircraft Carriers.
After his Naval Career, he went to work at Bayer Corporation where he worked as Chemical Engineer for 20 years and then retired.
After retirement, Hank enjoyed traveling, walking and exercising until his health declined in later years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and a grandson, Dakota. Surviving him are his wife, Connie Mullins Brenneman of Charleston, WV: daughter, Robin (John) Dodd of Mt. Vernon, IL; son, Mark of Milton, WV; daughter Kimberly (Rodney) Hayes of Pinegrove, WV. Grandchildren, Ian, Eli, Blessing, Ella, Elsie, Miklin, Marissa, Abagail, Kerstin and Eliajh, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Service to Honor the Life of Edward "Hank" Brenneman will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Ave. SW, So. Charleston, WV with Rev. Michael Pollard officiating. Burial will be at Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetary, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV. Family and friends may visit from 11am to 12 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home.