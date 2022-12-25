Thank you for Reading.

Edward "Hank" Brenneman
EDWARD "HANK" BRENNEMAN, 86, of Charleston, WV, left his earthly home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Hubbard House West in South Charleston, WV.

Hank, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Kingmont, WV to parents Clarence "Dutch" Brenneman and Della Closson Brenneman on May 11, 1936. He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Madison, WV.

