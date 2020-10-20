Edward Hicks

EDWARD MALCOLM HICKS, 72, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Ed was born April 1, 1948 to the late Noble C. Hicks and Bette L. O'Dell.
Ed graduated from St. Albans High School in 1966 and attended both Rensselaer Polytechnic and the Rhode Island School of Design. He worked at Allen Blueprint in Charleston before accepting a position in the photography division with the State of West Virginia.
Surviving are his brother, Michael Hicks (Pam), and their children: Rob, Geneva & David.
