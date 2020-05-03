Col. EDWARD HILL BAILEY, 67, of Charleston, formerly of Spencer, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020.
Edward was born October 21, 1952, at South Charleston, the only child of the late John Edward and Opal Joyce Carper Bailey.
He was a 1970 graduate of St. Albans High School. Edward was a full time barber for 38 years and a part time auctioneer for 32 years.
Throughout his life, Ed never met a stranger. He loved to talk and tell stories with all of his family and friends. You could always be sure that if 'Eddel' said, "...to make a long story short..." it was NEVER going to end short. He had a memory that never forgot anything.
"Between me, you and the gatepost...!" One of his favorite sayings that I'm sure most of have heard him say through the years over and over and over. (Ha-ha)
Ed loved to hold auctions and go to auctions! He was an awesome auctioneer. It was always his passion and he loved the trade. Also, he loved to flea market with friends and go to gospel sings.
Those left to cherish Ed's memory are his two children, Carolyn (Steve) Samples and John E. (Karrie Bratton) Bailey, II; a very special and dear person to Ed, Amanda Rudisull, aka "his right hand girl."
Last but not least, not only his ex-wife, but the mother of his two children, his best friend throughout life and until the end of his time, Ms. Vicki Starcher.
And so many cousins he loved dearly. Ed will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.
Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhome inc.com.