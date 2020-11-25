EDWARD JACKSON HOLSTEIN, 72, of South Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 22, 2020 at CAMC General Division, Charleston, WV.
Edward was a strong Christian and a former Sunday School teacher and youth leader at Woodville Baptist Church, Woodville, WV. He was a soft, gentle, good hearted man. Edward served his country as a United States Army Sergeant and retired with 22 years of service.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie Holstein.
He is survived by sons, Davey (Kathy) Wilson, John Samuel Wilson III, Robert (Kelli) Wilson, and Shane (Virginia) Wilson; brothers, Douglas Holstein and Mickey Holstein; sister, Norlene Vance; and his loving canine companion, Nay Nay.
Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV with Pastor Charles Kidd and Reverend Gary Gillispie officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations would be made to West Virginia Veterans Home, 512 Water Street, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.