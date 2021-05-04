EDWARD JASPER ALLMAN, aged 76 years old, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2021. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ed was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 24, 1945. He graduated from Marshall University in 1969, and then joined the Navy, where he served for 2 years. Following his service, he pursued a career in accounting at the Columbia Gas Company. He retired in 2001 as the Manager of Land Accounting. In addition to his career at Columbia Gas, Ed also was a member of the St. Albans Lions Club and served on the board of the Star USA Federal Credit Union. He was also a long-time member of the Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans. Ed loved his Thundering Herd and enjoyed watching them play football on game days in Huntington. Ed also enjoyed fishing and playing baseball with his son when he was younger, and especially loved spoiling his grandchildren.
Ed is proceeded in death by his parents, Jasper Allman and Lucille Bush Allman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Connie Lorraine Gibson Allman, his son Christopher Edward (Jennifer) Allman, four doting grandchildren, Emma Caroline Allman, Amelia Catherine Allman, Ethan Christopher Allman, and Asher Chase Allman, and his brother, Harold Allman. He will also be missed by a score of friends, as Ed never knew a stranger.
Ed's family would like to thank all the individuals who helped with Ed's care during these last difficult months. Many thanks to the Hubbard House of Charleston, and home Hospice care, who comforted Ed, Connie, and Chris, as they all navigated unknown waters. Also, special thanks to Amanda Shores and Tammy Bramlett, who provided comfort and caregiving to Ed when he needed it most. Finally, to John Lusher, so many thanks for the countless road trips and lunches out you attended with Connie and Ed, to allow Connie some time to browse area quilt shops.
Services will be held at Highlawn Baptist Church, at 2304 Jefferson Avenue in St. Albans on Wednesday, May 5th. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m., with the celebration of Ed's life following at 1 p.m. Reverends Chelcie Gibson and Jason Robbins will be presiding. Interment will be at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. If attending the service, please abide by current COVID-19 protocols.
In lieu of flowers, Ed's family would like donations to be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate.
