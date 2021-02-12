EDWARD L. "BUSS" BELCHER, 91, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park in Alum Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been serving families since 1950.
